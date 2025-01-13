Veterans: Don’t miss this Benefits and Resource Fair on January 25th

INDIANAPOLIS —Veteran Health Indiana will host a Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair on Saturday, January 25 to connect Veterans and their families with important resources and information about available benefits.

The fair will be held at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center located at 1481 West 10th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives will be available to discuss VA health care services, benefits, and disability claims, along with flu shots and toxic exposure screenings for enrolled Veterans.

All Veterans and family members are invited to attend. Veterans with eligibility questions are advised to bring a copy of their DD-214. Attendees are encouraged to park in underground parking located in Lot C and ride the elevator to the first floor where the event will be staged.

For more information, contact Veteran Health Indiana Public Affairs at (317) 988-4647 or jesse.bien@va.gov.