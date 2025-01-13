Watch Now
Veterans: Don’t miss this Benefits and Resource Fair on January 25th

Stephen Brashear/AP Images for U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation
Spc. Fines Michalski works on his resume during the Washington State Service Member for Life Transition Summit job fair on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2014 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. (Stephen Brashear/AP Images for U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation)
INDIANAPOLIS —Veteran Health Indiana will host a Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair on Saturday, January 25 to connect Veterans and their families with important resources and information about available benefits.

The fair will be held at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center located at 1481 West 10th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives will be available to discuss VA health care services, benefits, and disability claims, along with flu shots and toxic exposure screenings for enrolled Veterans.

All Veterans and family members are invited to attend. Veterans with eligibility questions are advised to bring a copy of their DD-214. Attendees are encouraged to park in underground parking located in Lot C and ride the elevator to the first floor where the event will be staged.

For more information, contact Veteran Health Indiana Public Affairs at (317) 988-4647 or jesse.bien@va.gov.

