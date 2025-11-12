Veterans honored at Indiana War Memorial

INDIANAPOLIS — November 11, Veterans Day, pays tribute to the men and women who served in the U.S. military. During the Indianapolis Veterans Day Ceremony, veterans stood in salute as the National Anthem played.

Those sacrifices, courage and resilience have made possible the freedoms, opportunities and strength.

The cold kept the parade from happening, but it didn't stop the ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial.

"I've loved this since I was a kid," said Sergeant Frank Alger.

Sergeant Frank Alger says he finds comfort here.

"It's a beautiful place, very fitting," he said.

It reminds him of the sacrifices made.

"So many other people have done so much more than me," said Sgt. Alger.

Veterans responded to a call greater than themselves.

"Somebody's got to do it," said U.S. Army Veteran Edward McFarlane.

McFarlane proudly wears his Vietnam veteran hat and remembers his two brothers who also served.

"And no matter how much I may talk about the United States, I don't want to live anyplace else. Let's get that straight right now, no matter what I've been through," he said.

He knows life outside of service can be challenging.

"Sometimes, I don't sleep well at night, but you just have to try your best," he said.

He's proud that more mental health and other services are being provided to veterans over the years.

Tuesday, military families were also recognized as they remembered the sacrifices made.

"We look for as little children growing up, when our uncles and older cousins came home with their military uniforms on. Everybody was so proud of them and everyone looked up to them," said former councilman William Oliver.

Thank you, veterans, for your service.