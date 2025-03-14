Veterans protest cuts to VA amid layoffs and service concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Rallies were held across the country on Friday as veterans and their supporters voiced their frustration over cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Many veterans are concerned about recent layoffs, with the VA Secretary stating earlier this month that more cuts are expected.

wrtv

"They aren't standing up for us," Sam Belles, a disabled Army veteran, said. "Even though we stood up. They want to send us to war but not fix us when we get back."

The sentiment was echoed by demonstrators in Indiana, where veterans fear that decisions made in Washington could harm the veteran community.

wrtv

"You don't take a meat axe where you need a scalpel and that's what's happening here," said Michael Leonard, a Vietnam Army veteran. "Picking an arbitrary number out of thin air and deciding to do away with all those people totally disregards our injuries, our sicknesses, and our needs."

WRTV

Leonard, who attended the protest alongside several fellow Vietnam War veterans, is particularly concerned about the speed at which the cuts are being implemented. He worries that these decisions could ultimately affect the benefits veterans receive.

"It's wrong," He added. "It makes us suffer; it makes families suffer; it makes employees at the VA suffer. I stand against this policy."

VA Secretary Doug Collins has stated that the cuts will not impact veterans' care but rather improve it. Many veterans, however, question this statement, raising concerns about potential increases in wait times for services.

WRTV

"It's hard enough to get mental health care, but when you start shortening all the mental healthcare workers, how can the vets get the care that they need?” Belles said.

The protests delivered a message directly aimed at Indiana’s elected officials in Washington.

WRTV

"Do your job, do what you were elected to do, stand by your oath," urged Perry Harwood, a Marine Corps Reserve veteran.

The Indiana VA was contacted for comment on whether the reduction in employees is affecting local services, but no response has yet been received.