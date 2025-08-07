Vice President JD Vance visits Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Statehouse was busy on Thursday with Secret Service and State Police for Vice President JD Vance's visit.

WTACH LIVE: Democrats speak following Vice President JD Vance's visit

Vance met with Governor Mike Braun to discuss several topics, including the redrawing of congressional district maps.

Vance entered and exited the building through the basement and made it clear he did not want to interact with the media, according to State Police.

Following the meeting, Governor Braun confirmed that the two listened and discussed a wide array of topics, including redistricting. The Braun administration and State leadership have remained tight-lipped about what other topics were discussed in the closed-door meeting.

Sources have told WRTV that following the meeting, Vance and Braun are appearing at a GOP fundraiser. The only details released about the fundraiser is that it is located downtown.

No public appearances have been scheduled for either the Vice President or the Governor.

Several Hoosiers appeared at the Statehouse to voice their opposition to the visit from the Vice President.

"I'm here today because my voice matters. The votes and voices of all these people in this room, they matter and my children's voices matter and I'm so sick of people saying that they don't," said Lindsay Zehren.

"I think it reflects a failure of the Republicans to have a message that would resonate with voters enough that they have to redistrict to get more of their people into office," added Bill Paraskevas.

House Speaker Todd Huston issued this statement following the meeting:

"I appreciate the opportunity to meet with Vice President Vance today and share many of the successes we're experiencing in Indiana. We've been proud to work alongside the Trump Administration on several issues to strengthen our state and nation. We had a meaningful discussion, heard the vice president's perspective on a number of topics, and will continue conversations as we work to advance Indiana and deliver results for Hoosiers."

The redistricting push started with Texas. Democratic lawmakers have fled the state to prevent republicans from moving forward.

In the state of Indiana, two of the nine congressional seats are held by democrats. Congressman Andre Carson, who represents the Indianapolis area, and Frank Mrvan, who represents the Lake County area. Both congressmen are scheduled to speak at the Statehouse later today.