Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Indianapolis next week

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for theDelta Sigma Theta Sorority Convention in Indianapolis next week.

The convention runs through July 18 to July 23.

VP Harris will speak during the Social Action Luncheon portion of the Sorority's 56th National Convention.

Delta Sigma Theta is one of the largest historically black sororities and more than 20,000 members will be in attendance for the convention.

“We are honored to welcome Vice President Harris at a time such as this — a time when more than ever, we must move forward with fortitude and elevate our power for a new era of impact. Vice President Harris has worked to break barriers and fight for working families throughout her lifetime of public service. From her days as District Attorney of San Francisco and as the first Black woman to serve as California’s Attorney General, Vice President Harris has been guided by the words she spoke the first time she stood up in court: Kamala Harris, for the people,” Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Delta Sigma Theta national president said.

The exact day VP Harris will speak has not yet been announced.