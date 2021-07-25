Victory Field, Indians organization earns sensory certification

INDIANAPOLIS — Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians, now has two new ways to serve families with sensory needs after receiving sensory certification through a partnership with KultureCity, a nonprofit.

Cheyne Reiter, Indians director of communications, says the recently installed sensory wall provides a place for families to get away from the loud noises around home plate.

Zach Bolinger INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 03: during the Indianapolis Indians vs Iowa Cubs game on June 1, 2021, at Victory Field in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger)

"It can be a lot. Not just the crowd noise but the music, the ambiance, the PA announcements, everything that goes on in-game in addition to what's taking place on field can just be overwhelming at times," Reiter said. "If you want to break away and get away from the noise, you can head out to the PNC Plaza here in center field and just kinda get away from the game for a little bit."

Signs are posted at the ticket window and around the ballpark leading to the administration office, where guests can get a sensory bag containing noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

"We hope that games are exciting, but for those families that have those sensory needs, we want to make sure they have an enjoyable time at the ballpark as well," Reiter said. "Offering the game day experience to everyone is our ultimate goal ... it just makes us a well-rounded organization."

The certification process also included training for staff on how to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

