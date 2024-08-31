‘Victory Over Violence’ hopes to curb youth violence in Indianapolis, honor fallen IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS — A church on the northeast side of Indianapolis held an event to both encourage the city’s youth to stay away from violence and honor an IMPD officer who died 10-years-ago.

Church of Glory held its 10th annual “Victory over Violence” Community Day on Saturday. Attendees could enjoy food, activities for children, face paintings and even horse back riding.

“We see violence almost every single day so I said we might as well get a victory over violence and encourage young people that there’s some good stuff in our neighborhood,” Bishop Donald Edwards, the event’s host, said.

Part of the event was to honor IMPD Officer Perry Renn, who was shot and killed on July 5, 2014.

Officer Renn and another officer responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 34th Street and Forest Manor Avenue. Renn and the other officer encountered a man, later identified as Major Davis II, who fire three rifle rounds at Perry. He was pronounced dead at Eskenazi Hospital.

“He was the officer in this district,” Edwards said. “When his murder happened just a block down the street, I was like, well I have to do something to let everyone know the community needs to come together and not be against the officers.”

The free Community Day comes just after at least five kids have been shot in Indianapolis in just two weeks, three of which are believed to be accidental.

“It’s a sad situation, and it could have been prevented,” Edwards said. “Hearing about it put more motivation in me to promote victory over violence and help children know to leave the guns alone, wait until you get older, take some classes and be safe about it.”