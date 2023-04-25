VIDEO | Noble County Deputy saves choking woman

NOBLE Co. — Last Friday, a Noble County Deputy saved a nearby choking woman by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

The Noble County Sheriff's Department shared the body cam footage on Facebook.

According to the department, Deputy Jerry Weber overheard a conversation with dispatch and a caller on Live 911 in regards to a driver who was possibly choking nearby.

Deputy Weber immediately made his way to the scene.

The video shows the Deputy turn on his cop signal and speed over to the woman who is outside of her vehicle on the side of the road. You can see that she is visibly choking.

Deputy Weber gets out of his car and immediately begins performing the Heimlich maneuver on the woman.

After a few moments, the obstruction in the woman's throat was dislodged and she was able to breath on her own.

"Job well done Jerry," Noble County Sheriff's Department posted. "You are truly an asset to the department and you make all of us very proud! Keep up the great work you do for the citizens of Noble County!"