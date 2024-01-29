Video shows dogs rescued from ice by Fort Wayne PD

FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Police Department made a double doggy rescue this weekend.

The department said on Sunday, they received a call from a concerned resident who thought she saw a dog fall through the ice at a nearby pond.

The caller heard barking and saw a black figure in the water.

At the time, the air temperature was 34 degrees and rain had began to turn into wet snow.

Officer Trent Hullinger with Fort Wayne PD was in the area and went to investigate.

When he got to the pond, Officer Hullinger found two black labs that had fallen into the ice. Both dogs were struggling to get themselves out of the water.

Officer Hullinger sprung into action and was able to pull both dogs out of the water.

The moment was caught on video that you can view below:

After the rescue, the friendly labs were turned over to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control with hopes of reuniting the dogs with their owner or finding them a new home.