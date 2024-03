INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has released body camera footage of a home invasion involving a four-legged masked bandit.

According to police, at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 9, Southeast District officers were dispatched to assist a citizen who woke to find a large raccoon in his home.

Police said the officers tried to negotiate with the suspect — but after several attempts, the raccoon had to be removed from the home.

WATCH |

"The raccoon was not charged with a crime," IMPD said.