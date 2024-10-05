Watch Now
VIEW: ‘More Than Pink Walk’ brings together breast cancer survivors, supporters and advocates

The “More Than Pink Walk,” held on Saturday by Komen Indianapolis, brought together breast cancer survivors, supporters and advocates to raise money to provide support to those fighting the disease.

