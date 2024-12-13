Vision for Irvington Plaza's future becomes clearer with rezoning requests

INDIANAPOLIS — The Irvington Plaza shopping center has become a symbol of decay and neglect since the Marsh supermarket closed. Its owners have recently made the first step towards the site's possible transformation.

WRTV

A representative for Irvington Plaza's owners notified neighbors of several rezoning requests this week and posted a public meeting notice on the property.

WRTV

The informational letter sent to residents includes possible plans to rezone 7 acres of the 16-acre lot for mixed-use housing and for a "big-box store 10,00 square feet or larger selling beer, wine, and liquor."

WRTV

The public meeting on the rezoning was planned for December 19, but a successful petition from the Warren Township Development Association pushed it back to January 23.

Neighbors who moved to the area during Irvington Plaza's heyday hope the developers do something about the crumbling complex soon.

WRTV

"I moved here in 2006 because all of the shopping and stores, but when the Marsh moved, I considered moving," said Teresa Hermosillo. "They started closing and closing and it got vandalized. Everything is gone."

WRTV

"It's junk and it looks junky, it's way past time," said Mark Watkins. "They have let it go so bad. It's just ridiculous. It shouldn't be that way."