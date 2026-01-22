Visit Indy's "State of Tourism," says 2025 shattered records and announced what's ahead in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday evening, Visit Indy held its annual “State of Tourism,” marking 2025 accomplishments. Officials also announced that the NFL Combine will return next year and in 2028.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Visit Indy's "State of Tourism," says 2025 shattered records

"In 2025, more hotel rooms were booked and occupied in downtown Indy than any year in tourism history, including 2024," Morgan Snyder, Senior Director of Public Relations and Film with Visit Indy, said.

$6.4 billion in visitor spending, 30.5 million visitors, and 78k hospitality jobs supported, sum up 2025 tourism in Indianapolis.

“Let's make this another record-breaking show-stopping year,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

"I think we are a great city, an amazing city, and I really don't think there is any competition. Everything is downtown. Everything is connected. The convention center, the hotels, the restaurants, that Hoosier hospitality, you will not get that anywhere,” Maggie Lewis, President of the Indianapolis City-County Council, said.

In 2025, Indianapolis hosted events such as the WNBA All-Star weekend, multiple NCAA tournaments, numerous conferences and the WWE Royal Rumble.

WRTV

"There's so much more to look forward to in 2026 and beyond,” Leonard Hoops, President & CEO of Visit Indy, said.

This year, Indy will host its ninth NCAA Men's Final Four, as well as the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) event, which is projected to generate $800 Million, along with other events to keep raising the bar.

"You're going to have a Ritz-Carlton in Indianapolis that's under construction. The Signia by Hilton will open at the end of this year. A new Kempton with another rooftop bar. Downtown Indy is really growing, and it's going to be great for both residents and visitors alike,” Hoops said.

Visit Indy honored Pat McAfee with the city’s highest tourism award, recognizing his contributions to enhancing Indy’s brand, driving tourism,m and shining a national spotlight on the city.

WRTV

"I did not expect to be crying up there. I mean, I'm crying. I'm embarrassed. I'm excited. I'm thankful, and yeah, I'm honored. It was, it was awesome," McAfee told WRTV.

McAfee, the former Colts punter turned sports analyst, shared what he thinks are the big draws of the Circle City.

"I think sports are always going to be able to lead the way, but I think everything else is so great, too. The conventions that come through here are so diverse and so loyal, it feels like once they get to the city, they stay here. So, yeah, I just think the city is only up to the right, and that's since the day I got here.”

Burnell Grimes, who attended the event, is thrilled to see that visitors are seeing how special Indianapolis is.

"I'm born and raised here in Indianapolis, and so seeing the city grow, seeing what we can do to continue that growth. So, I just wanted to be a part of that and celebrate with everyone else,” Burnell Grimes, who attended the State of Tourism, said.