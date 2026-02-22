Visitation today for fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

BEECH GROVE — The community will gather today to honor fallen Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott, who died in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

A flag ceremony took place at the beginning of the visitation to honor Officer Elliot. WATCH LIVE:

Visitation for Officer Elliott will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beech Grove High School. The funeral service will follow Monday at 11 a.m. at the same location, with a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery afterward.

Elliott, 33, graduated from Beech Grove High School in 2011 and earned a criminal justice degree from IUPUI. He served four years with the Marion County Sheriff's Office before joining the Beech Grove Police Department.

According to his obituary, Elliott married Erin Miller on October 21, 2023, in Beech Grove. He served as Vice President of the Circle City Cigar Club and was known for his dedication to both his profession and community.

During his police academy training, Elliott distinguished himself as Assistant Squad Leader and Honor Graduate, earning the Glenda Mercer Memorial Award for top academic achievement.

Elliott is survived by his wife Erin, his parents Robert and Paula Elliott, brother Samuel (Mary) Elliott, sister Rachel Elliott, two godchildren, and many close friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pepper's Pals Cat Rescue in Brian's honor.

All Beech Grove City Schools will be closed Monday for the funeral service. Both the visitation and funeral are open to the public.