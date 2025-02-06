VisitIndy says tourism in 2025 is already on track to be another big year

INDIANAPOLIS — 2024 was a record-breaking year for Indianapolis tourism.

Wednesday evening, VisitIndy invited hundreds for the state of tourism, and 2025 has already broken one of those records set in 2024.

"Indianapolis has always supported sports, the arts, and education, but coming back and seeing how it's grown has been phenomenal," Rodney Arnett Jr. said.

From the NBA All-Star game to the Eclipse, Caitlin Clark’s arrival in Indy, and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Indianapolis set the bar high in 2024.

VisitIndy says our city witnessed over 30 million visitors last year, with an economic impact of $5.8 billion

"VisitIndy does not exist for visitors. We exist to improve the quality of life in Indianapolis through visitors," Leonard Hoops, the President & CEO of VisitIndy, said.

And VisitIndy said Indianapolis is on track for another booming year, with last week's WWE Royal Rumble already setting the bar high.

"Over 70,000, actually broke the record from one of the nights of Taylor Swift, which is a crazy number to hit, but just shows the impact of WWE," Joe Pellman, Co-Chair for Indiana Sports Corps Local Organizing Committee for WWE Royal Rumble, said.

And with the city securing more big-ticket events like the WNBA All-Star game this summer.

"I'm so excited to be able to experience an all-star game during the summer, during great weather," Arnett said.

And with other major conventions coming in 2025, local businesses say this is truly a tremendous boost for business.

"It was our biggest year ever,” said Brent Drescher, GM at The District Tap. "It's really cool to be able to display our restaurant to people all over the nation, and they take that little tidbit back home and talk about what a great restaurant we have and a great city."

"Never stop believing that Indy can be whatever we want it to be. So, let's be iconic,” Hoops said.

Wednesday evening, VisitIndy announced the American Society of Plastic Surgeons has chosen Indianapolis to host its annual scientific meeting in October 2033. This conference is estimated to generate $3.7 million in economic impact.