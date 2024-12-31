Visitors at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site remember former President Jimmy Carter

INDIANAPOLIS — The 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, has passed away.

Carter is known for being a passionate humanitarian and a pioneer of human rights.

For Brad Saron, he was someone to look up to.

“He was my first memory as a president growing up and so I remember not only the way he brought people together that came from different backgrounds, which we especially need today, but also the way that he focused on helping people," Saron said.

Saron and his family are in Indianapolis visiting from Madison, Wisconsin.

On their to-do list was a stop at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, where there’s a growing memorial for President Carter.

“It’s one of those instances when you can reflect on someone’s legacy. When you think of his presidency, what he contributed to society and humanity post-presidency," he said.

Carter only served one term.

But his legacy expands far past those four years.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn founded The Carter Center in 1982.

The nonprofit works to empower and improve the lives of the world's poorest and most forgotten.

“‘Great lives never go out, they go on. And I certainly think we have a legacy like President Carter’s and all his great humanitarian work, that that applies especially well," President and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Charlie Hyde said.

Black bunting around the Harrison House will be displayed for the next 30 days.

Visitors are welcome to lay flowers at Carter’s medallion in the Presidential Promenade.

“We’d encourage people over the next week, if they choose to honor President Carter in that way, to leave a flower behind. Our grounds are open to the public from dawn for dusk," Hyde said.

President Carter’s state funeral is set for next Thursday.

He will be laid to rest in Plains, Georgia.

WATCH | A Scripps News Special: Jimmy Carter 1924-2024