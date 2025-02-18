Visits Hendricks County kicks off inaugural Flavor Fest

HENDRICKS COUNTY— This week, Visit Hendricks County is kicking off its inaugural Flavor Fest. The new campaign is designed to boost local business during the winter months.

Flavor Fest started on February 17 and runs through March 17. There are more than 35 participating restaurants, and visitors can win prizes for visiting them. You’re invited to “Dine, Check-In & Win” at participating Hendricks County locations for a chance to earn $50 gift cards and experience the amazing eats and eateries in Hendricks County.

How it Works

Diners simply scan a QR code at participating restaurants to check in and enter the weekly drawing for a $50 gift card. Winners will be selected and notified throughout the campaign.

What to Expect

· New Flavors: All participating restaurants will feature a new menu item (food, drink, dessert or combination) created specifically for Flavor Fest or added since November 2024.

· Local Focus: Only locally owned and unique Hendricks County establishments are participating, ensuring an authentic taste of the area.

Participating Restaurants

More than 35 eateries have signed up to be part of Flavor Fest including popular hangouts such as Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery, Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brewhouse, Danny’s Mexican Ice Cream, Best Friends Coffee & Bagels and The Prewitt Restaurant + Lounge.

A complete list of participating restaurants can be found here.

