Volunteers deliver meals and wellness checks during Indiana heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - Volunteers are checking on the most vulnerable as the heat wave continues in Indiana.

Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana and CICOA Aging and In-Home Solutions are among the agencies that check on older adults year-round. Volunteers deliver nutritious meals and perform daily wellness checks. They consider themselves the first line of defense, especially during extreme heat.

Kim Arvidson, director of logistics at Meals on Wheels, said Wednesday volunteers deliver 355 meals a day five days a week. "It's important to check in on them and make sure they are doing OK."

Volunteers are trained to detect heat exhaustion, since they interact daily with their clients.

Arvidson said their clients usually worry more about the volunteers than themselves. "Because of the heat, they are grateful for the meals. They always say 'thank you' when we deliver. Usually, they are worried about people delivering. They always tell them to take care of themselves and stay cool."

One popular must-haves during a heat wave are frozen bottles of water. Arvidson says volunteers stock them for clients not only for drinking but also to help keep the meals cold.

CICOA describes its work as helping people age with dignity. It partners with Meals on Wheels.

Erica Seabaugh, chief operating officer at CICOA, said, "One of the things we tell people is know us before you need us. Everyone is aging … and you never really know what's going to happen and what your needs are in the future."

In addition to helping deliver meals to those who need them, CICOA also operates meal sites designed with older adults in mind. Seabaugh said, "In this heat wave, (the meal site) allows them to have a respite from the heat in the height of the day. Most of those meal sites are in senior housing complexes or senior centers. So, it allows them to have that socialization as well."

Seabaugh says its Safe at Home programs help people age in place, including adding free home renovations such as fans.

For additional resources, the main line at CICOA main is 317-803-6131. For meal requests or to volunteer with Meals on Wheels, call 317-252-5558 or log into its website.