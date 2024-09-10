Watch Now
Volunteers needed this weekend to assist local senior citizens

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana-based non-profit is searching for 200 community volunteers to help them keep senior citizens in the area safe.

CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions is hosting it's annual Safe at Home Clean-Up event on Saturday.

The event, which runs from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. is a half day of service to low-income senior homeowners in Indianapolis.

Volunteers will hlep make their homes and yards safe for daily living.

Most support is minor yard cleanup and checking that carpet and lighting is safely secured. Some projects will include installing wheelchair ramps.

The event coincides will National Fall Prevention Month.

Learn more about how to volunteer here.

