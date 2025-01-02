Volunteers of America plans to expand early childhood care for moms in recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers of America has recovery facilities in Indianapolis, Winchester, Evansville, and Columbus, Indiana.

Each of those facilities allows women to be in recovery with their children.

WRTV

"I am a recovering addict of heroin and crack,” Maryah Harris said. “ After I had Heavenly, I didn't want to be that statistic anymore."

Harris lives at the VOA recovery facility in Indianapolis with her daughter Heavenly.

While Harris is in her recovery classes and therapy, the facility provides childcare and early childhood education for her daughter.

WRTV

"Her being here gives me that extra motivation that I need,” Harris said. “If I couldn't have her here, I don't have anyone that could take her."

VOA is the only recovery facility in the state that allows women in recovery to stay with their children.

Now, thanks to a nearly $3 million grant from the Lilly Endowment, the organization plans to expand and improve the early childhood services it provides.

WRTV

"It will allow us to increase our classroom spaces,” Cassandra Pohlman, the Program Director of Children’s Services for Volunteers of America, said. “It will allow us to outfit them with educational enrichment materials. It will allow us to hire additional teaching staff and support the current staff that are here by providing them with additional education."

Studies show women often avoid recovery because they aren't able to be with their children. Moms like Harris credit the ability to be with their child as the reason they are now able to stay on the right path.

WRTV

"Having your kids during recovery is vital,” Harris said. “ Some of us don't have extra family members to be able to take them or our family members are in addiction as well."

VOA will make the improvements at all of its sites across Indiana over the next three years.

They hope the creation of a stronger early childhood education environment will encourage more women dealing with addiction to seek the help they need.

For more information about the services provided by VOA, click here.

