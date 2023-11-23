Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for the Mozel Sanders Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a Circle City tradition for Thanksgiving Day — the Mozel Sanders Foundation feeding thousands in need across our area.

From the north side at Butler University to the east side at New Direction Church, people from all over lend a helping hand to pull something big and amazing off for the city on Thanksgiving Day.

“We did our millionth meal last year,” Stephanie Sanders, the daughter-in-law of Mozel Sanders, said.

For more than 50 years, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has been serving Thanksgiving meals to the community.

"We're looking to do about 10,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day," Stephanie said.

"We're always excited to put a smile on people's faces for Thanksgiving," Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr., the senior pastor of New Direction Church, said.

New Direction Church has partnered with Mozel Sanders for five years. On Wednesday, they were preparing meals to go out bright and early Thursday morning.

"You know, it's kind of a mixed feelings thing. We understand inflation has driven up food prices. We understand the cost of living in America has increased and we understand that families are really struggling. The good news is that we're able to come and show the love of Jesus Christ that we love to show to our community," Sullivan said.

The food was cooked and prepared at Butler University and brought over to New Direction Church to be packed. Labor of love to make sure all Hoosiers are fed for the holidays.

"It means a lot. I'm glad to be able to keep the legacy going for my father-in-law," Stephanie said.

"We're going to do whatever it takes to be here, and sacrifice is what we're going to put in," Sullivan said.

Volunteers planned to stick around until 11 Wednesday night, or as long as it takes to get meals prepared to go out on Thanksgiving Day.