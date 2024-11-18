W.A.Y.S. uses theme of empathy to encourage youth to engage in community service

INDIANAPOLIS — Mental health among young people is the focus for the W.A.Y.S. or Why Aren't You Smiling organization.

The group hosted a fundraiser at Crane Bay Event Center on Sunday to promote this year's theme: empathy.

Over the last several weeks, organizers used the theme to highlight the importance of community service.

Kids focused on homeless women and children, partnering with Wheeler Mission, Immigrant population, partnering with Exodus Refugee Center, Tutoring struggling readers, partnering with Christel House and Black Worldschoolers, and helping find homes for kittens and their partner is Nine Lives Cat Cafe.

WRTV

The executive director of W.A.Y.S, Mavis Washington says the organization was started by her son who is currently in prison. Washington says he came to realize his legal troubles were rooted in mental health issues and he wants to help other young people avoid his fate.

Why Aren't You Smiling Organization

"I just, I just want people to know how important it is to just support children in the community," Washington said. "A lot of times kids get labeled as bad Children and it's not that they're bad, they're just misunderstood, you know, and it's just, maybe the behavior that they did was bad. They just need to learn how to manage or cope with those behaviors. And that's why we're here."

WATCH | Why Aren't You Smiling organization helps teens with their mental health

Mom honors son by helping kids with their mental health

Sunday's event featured a wine pull raffle, merchandise for sale, a silent auction and an awards ceremony.

You can learn more about W.A.Y.S. here.