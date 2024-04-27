Watch Now
Walk to End Epilepsy hopes to raise money, awareness for the neurological disease

Posted at 6:50 PM, Apr 27, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people stepped up to raise awareness about epilepsy on Saturday.

The annual Walk to End Epilepsy took place at Butler University for the second year in a row.

The walk aims to support more than 70,000 Hoosiers living with epilepsy, a neurological disease without a cure that causes seizures.

Organizers say at least 200 people participated in Saturday’s walk.

“Our vision is that absolutely no one faces epilepsy alone so seeing all those people out there today shows they aren’t alone and that we have a community together,” Crystal Hall, Executive Director of Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana, said.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Indiana hoped to raise $35,000 from the event.

The final number is not yet in, but the organization confirmed it had reached $27,000.

