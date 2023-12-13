'Walkin & Talkin in a Winter Wonderland' tours around Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday nights in December, you will find Sampson Levingston at Monument Circle, which is now decorated for the holiday season.

“All these lights mean something cool. They represent different branches of the military,” Levingston said.

WRTV

Levingston started Winter Wonderland themed tours of the circle last year.

“We wanted to bring a great energy down to Monument Circle. We have this perfectly planned capital city and I want people to come see it,” Levingston said.

WRTV

In 2020, Levingston created Through2Eyes Indiana and started walk and talk tours across the city.

“I started them at a time when I thought Indianapolis was seeking information. It was during the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. We have a city that wants to know how we can get better,” Levingston said.

WRTV

Levingston says he enjoys history because of the way it connects people.

"When you think about the history of our city, it started at the circle. Now people don’t actually get down here during the wintertime, so it gives people an extra reason to check out just how beautiful this city is,” Levingston said.

WRTV

There’s one more winter tour date left. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.