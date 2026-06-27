Wally’s Travel Center to open Whitestown location with new family-friendly amenities

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WRTV) — Family-focused travel center Wally’s, nicknamed “Home of the Great American Road Trip,” has announced its third Indiana location will soon be opening in Whitestown.

The company said in a release Thursday that this store is expected to serve millions of travelers annually and will strengthen the company’s growth in the Midwest.

The new store, located right off I-65, was described as the “largest Wally’s to date” at 53,000 square feet.

The travel center will host many amenities, including: “84 fueling positions, electric vehicle charging stations, expansive retail offerings, fresh food prepared daily, specialty beverages, bakery items, premium coffee, and family-friendly amenities designed to elevate the travel experience.”

Wally’s has been operating since 2020, current Wally locations are in Missouri and Illinois and now the expansion to Indiana is helping to expand the “family-friendly” experience.

Wally’s will hold a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This story was corrected to show the day of the grand opening celebration. News 8’s Michaela Springer contributed to this report.