Walmart kicks off Who-Knew-Ville Campaign, delivers gifts to Southport neighborhood

GREENWOOD— The Grinch is coming to town, but this time he’s bringing gifts instead of stealing them.

Walmart in Greenwood kicked off the company’s Who-Knew-Ville holiday campaign by quietly dropping off gifts in a nearby neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

“It’s always fun to do this kind of thing out in the community,” said Mark Rickel, a spokesperson for Walmart. “Today our Grinch volunteers from Who-Knew-Ville are going to be out and stopping by a few neighborhoods in Southport.”

“I think the surprise is going to be overwhelming. I think people are dealing with the cost of living and just anything that’s going to make their day and be a little bit surprising is going to be a blessing to a lot of people,” said Indianapolis City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart.

The group headed to a neighborhood with festive street names like Tinsel, Mistletoe and Carroling Way. The journey began on Miracle Road as volunteers quietly left gifts on doorsteps.

Some neighbors even caught the group in the act.

“I saw a bunch of people just walking down the street so I was quite surprised and then we got a bag and we got some headphones," said Nick Rader.

The gift-giving made a rainy morning a little brighter.

“Wow, made our morning, that’s awesome,” said Kristin Rader.

This is the first time for the gift delivery. Indianapolis was one of five cities chosen.

Some of the items passed out included some of the hottest items for Black Friday:

-Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones — $79

- FitRx Massager — $29.97

- LEGO Minecraft The Crafting Table — $40

- Women’s ½ Ct. Lab-Grown Diamond Huggie Earrings — $98

- K-Duo Coffee Maker — $79

