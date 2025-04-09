Want to get away? Adjusting travel plans amid economic uncertainty

INDIANAPOLIS—When it comes to budgeting, the first thing many people cut down on is luxuries. When everyday needs become more expensive, splurges like travel often fall to the wayside.

"I mean, yes, money is tight, so I probably will not be doing much," Fountain Square resident Lauren Lashell said.

"I think it's really stupid this is happening," Allan Lasser of Fountain Square said.

As many are closing out spring travel, some are now looking towards the summer travel season.

"I do have some plans to travel. I do have some flights planned for later on this year," Fountain Square resident Sierra Mullican said.

However, a looming global recession and tariffs are threatening a lot of vacation plans on the horizon.

"61% of Americans are concerned about a potential recession just impacting their vacation plans," Maria Pearlman, Digital PR Manager of Beach.com, said.

Pearlman said Americans aren’t canceling travel, they’re just getting smarter about how they do it.

"Whether that's a little staycation at home, road tripping, planning a trip, doing it to stay with family and friends, going to state parks, national parks, there's lots of options that Americans can do to kind of be a little bit more budget conscious in the current economy," Pearlman said.

Owner of Vics Vacations Victoria Fricke said people are concerned about the unknown.

"It's one thing to have buyer's remorse on a vacation. It's another thing to have to still go on that vacation and not be able to afford it or to complete it in the way that you really want to," Fricke said.

Fricke says not to panic, still plan accordingly, and do so with caution. She says if you are planning an upcoming trip, travel insurance will be a must.

"Get a trip that you're able to easily modify or cancel without significant penalties so you can pivot if you need to" Fricke said.

This Spring, Expedia is reporting a significant increase in international flight searches.

However, some Hoosiers are trying to make every coin stretch.

"I feel like anyone I talk to, they're not really saving money right now. Half my salary goes to rent, so in order to pay for everything else, it's tight," Lashell said.

For some, this luxury will just have to wait.

"I used to travel a lot more than in the recent years. I've been out of the country, but who knows when that will happen again," Lashell said.

"Traveling as a family is really expensive already, and to make that unnecessarily more expensive, I think is really hard for families," Lasser said.