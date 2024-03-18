Wapahani boys basketball team plays for state title after tornado damages their town

SELMA — People in Selma are still cleaning up the damage after an EF-3 tornado Thursday night, but they are also cheering on their high school as they play for a state championship.

The Wapahani High School boys' basketball team won their first semi-state title in school history Saturday night, less than two days after the tornado tore through their hometown.

"There is something special still about Indiana high school basketball to celebrate a homegrown basketball team that went through some devastating stuff," said Wapahani basketball coach Matt Luce. "When you drive through and see the devastation, it really makes you want to hug your own family."

The Raiders won the semi-state title in an overtime thriller against Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in Lafayette. When they got back to Selma, the fans had a party waiting for them among the debris.

"We got off of the bus and there were 500 people in the town at 1 o'clock in the morning high-fiving and shooting off fireworks, Luce said."

The Wapahani High School boys basketball team celebrates their first semi-state title in school history.

The boys said they focused on the game when they stepped on the court and are proud they could bring home the semi-state title with the circumstances they had.

"It was amazing," said Isaac Andrews, a senior on the Wapahani team. "I think it just goes to show how strong our community, how together we are, and how everyone cares a lot about each other."

"Our team did it, our community did it, it's an overwhelming experience but it's got a good ending to it," Luce said.

Wapahani will play Brownstown Central for the Class 2A championship. The game is set for March 30 at 12:45 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.