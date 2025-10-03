Warren Central majorette dance coach resigns, placed on leave from teaching

INDIANAPOLIS — Two weeks after students came home from dance practice with blisters, bruises, and burns, a Warren Central High School dance coach has resigned and been placed on leave from her teaching position.

This is a story we first brought you last Wednesday.

Ronnisha Banks' daughter was among the Warren Central dancers who suffered burns from doing bear crawls on hot asphalt after practice on September 18.

"I ended up taking her to urgent care," Banks said. "That night, I did send a very lengthy email to the school. I tagged the principal, superintendent, and the coach, letting them know exactly what just happened with my child."

Like the Peaglar family WRTV spoke with last week, Banks received a message from the dance coach saying she was proud of the girls for pushing through conditioning and that dancers may come home with blisters. The message included a link with instructions on how to treat blisters.

Banks said her daughter told her the coach said, "Well, your hands are not used to this. Keep going before I embarrass y'all in front of this football team."

According to the school district, the dance instructor resigned from coaching on September 23 — the day after WRTV first reported the story. As of September 30, the coach, who also teaches at Warren Central, was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

"I really hope that they're making sure that these people are qualified," Banks said about finding a replacement coach.

Banks said parents received a letter from the superintendent this past Saturday. The school has offered to cover treatment through their insurance, but Banks said her attorney has taken over and will handle the situation moving forward.

The district has not provided additional details about the ongoing investigation.