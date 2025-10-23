Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Warren Township Schools fires teacher and former dance coach

A freshman from Warren Central said the coach made her do extra bear crawls on the track, which caused her to be hospitalized with second-degree burns
Warren Central.jfif
WRTV photo
Warren Central High School confirmed a member of its football team tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Warren Central.jfif
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Warren Township Schools says it fired a teacher who was a former dance coach at Warren Central High School on Thursday.

Screenshot 2025-09-24 231322.png

In September, WRTV reported a 14-year-old freshman from Warren Central was hospitalized for second-degree burns. The family said the student was doing bear crawls on the track during practice. The teen said she had to do extra because of her grades. The bear crawls caused multiple blisters.

The dance coach resigned from the team in September, but continued teaching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.