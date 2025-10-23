Warren Township Schools fires teacher and former dance coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Warren Township Schools says it fired a teacher who was a former dance coach at Warren Central High School on Thursday.

Provided

In September, WRTV reported a 14-year-old freshman from Warren Central was hospitalized for second-degree burns. The family said the student was doing bear crawls on the track during practice. The teen said she had to do extra because of her grades. The bear crawls caused multiple blisters.

The dance coach resigned from the team in September, but continued teaching.