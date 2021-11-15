Washington Township approves record high raises for teachers, school employees

INDIANAPOLIS — The Washington Township School Board has approved record high raises and bonuses for teachers and other school employees during the current school year.

“The compensation increases and stipends, which are made possible by increased revenues in State Tuition Support, Operating Referendum funds, and grant dollars, will help to ensure that we continue to attract and retain the quality educators and staff for which Washington Township is known,” Board President Don Kite said. “Educators and school staff must continue to be valued.”

According to a release sent by the school district, in addition to the record-high stipends, these increases reflect the largest base increases in the last 10 years for Washington Township Schools employees and the third consecutive year, record-high raises for teachers in Washington Township.

For example, a first-year teacher who was hired in the 2018-2019 school year, has seen a 23 percent increase in their base salary over the last four years as a teacher in Washington Township. Custodians, instructional aides, child nutrition staff, office staff, and other classified staff received a total increase of an eight percent increase in their base salary or hourly rate in 2021. Teachers and employees in the district have also received multiple one-time bonuses over the last four years in addition to these base salary increases.

“This has been a unique and challenging school year and we are extremely pleased that these record-breaking compensation increases are one way that we can show our tremendous appreciation for all MSDWT employees,” said Matt Kaiser, Director of Human Resources. “We thank all Washington Township teachers, administrators, and staff for their continued service and dedication to our great school district.”