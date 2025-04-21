Washington Township Schools hosts event aimed at hiring more bus drivers

INDIANAPOLIS — The bus driver is often the first person, other than family members, kids see on their way to school.

"And at the end of the day, we get them home safely," said Marla Palacios, Director of Transportation for Washington Township School District.

The district is making an effort to recruit more school bus drivers. This comes as a nationwide bus driver shortage continues.

Palacios said it's a rewarding experience and a great responsibility.

"We transport on average over 6,600 kids a day. So, to see those faces is rewarding," said Palacios.

However, there is a need for more drivers.

"There is a nationwide shortage right now and has been for quite some time. Other districts are short too. There is just a struggle right now. So, it's a constant effort to drive to recruit drivers," she said.

WRTV

The district averages about 90 drivers. It hopes to recruit at least 20 more during Saturday's "Drive the Bus event" being held at North Central High School.

"We have already completed over 1,400 field trips this school year.

That's what a lot of folks don't realize. It's not just to school and from school. Field trips are huge," said Palacios.

If you are interested, you will buckle into the driver's seat, take a lap around the parking lot and feel what it is like to drive the big yellow bus. It's an experience aimed at reducing the fear.

"That's one of the barriers people have. They are reserved about driving a vehicle this large. The idea of this event is to take that barrier away. We walk them to the back of the bus so they can get a feel for the bus," said Associate Director Michael Reinhardt.

WRTV

Washington Township will provide the training for drivers to get a commercial driver's license.

The Drive-the-Bus event will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Enter North Central High School off 86th street near the fire station.

You can apply to be a bus driver through the Washington Township school's website.