WATCH: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" brings Shakespeare to The Park

LAWRENCE — It's a Shakespeare classic.... in Cajun country!

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" kicks off the offerings from Bard Fest of Indianapolis this year. But this version directed by Shakes' veteran Matthew Socey is set in Athens, Louisiana, rather than Athenia. It's also being performed at a new outdoor venue at Arts For Lawrence.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Arts For Lawrence runs from July 21-24, with the show starting at 6:30pm each night with a performance from the Pork & Beans Brass Band.

