WATCH: Countdown to Melanin In May

INDIANAPOLIS — What started with what organizer Dominic Dorsey calls "the granddaddy of them all" - the Black-Owned Business Block Party is now four seasonal festivals celebrating unapologetic Black joy and Black culture - the newest of which is the biggest yet.

Melanin In May is Saturday, May 28 from 11:00am until 5:00pm at CAFE (the Community Alliance of the Far East Side) at East 38th St. and Post Road. 125 Black-owned businesses will have their products for sale, there is live entertainment all day from the likes of Clint Breeze & The Groove, We Are TribeSoul and DJ MaryJane, and Black-owned food trucks competing in a Battle Royale for a championship title belt.

Watch our WRTV special "Countdown to Melanin In May", with some of the vendors and entertainers who will be there, and with Dominic Dorsey on how it all came together.