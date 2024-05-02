WATCH: Hamilton County officials rescue woman from submerged car

HAMILTON COUNTY — Incredible footage of a woman being saved from a submerged car in Hamilton County was released by the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of 296th Street and Carpenter Road in northern Hamilton County.

Upon arrival, officials found a driver trapped in her car with water covering the windows. Crews quickly began rescue attempts.

With teamwork and brainstorming, they used a winch to angle the vehicle, allowing deputies to break the window and pull the driver out.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with chest pains.

Watch the full video of the rescue in the player above.

