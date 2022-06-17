WATCH: Juneteenth & Jazz at the Eiteljorg Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — When thinking of places to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, commemorating the end of legalized slavery in the U.S., you may not immediately think of a museum dedicated largely to Native American art. But the Eiteljorg Museum downtown has celebrated the holiday for years, long before it became a federally recognized holiday.

Watch the link above as we speak to Tammy Cooper, local professor, activist and community advocate who has been part of the Eiteljorg's Juneteenth presentations since 2015. "Juneteenth and Jazz" is at the Eiteljorg Museum on Saturday, June 18 from 10:00am and 5:00pm and is free to attend. Click here to learn more.