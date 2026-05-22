WATCH LIVE: 500 Festival Memorial service honors fallen Indiana service members

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service is underway at the Indiana War Memorial. The ceremony honors fallen Indiana service members.

WATCH THE FULL SERVICE BELOW:

The service features guest speakers and U.S. Armed Forces members. There will be a flyover and the playing of "Taps."

Lieutenant General Jonathan Stubbs is delivering the keynote address. He serves as Director of the Army National Guard.

Governor Mike Braun and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett are attending. Gold Star families serve as guests of honor.

The Capital City Chorus is performing. The Indiana National Guard's 38th Infantry Division Band is also performing.

The service includes a wreath-laying ceremony. The Indiana National Guard is presenting a horse-drawn caisson.

Fallen service members are being honored with a U.S. Marine Corps rifle salute.