WATCH: Madam Walker Legacy Center turns 95

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the last remaining vestige of a legendary street. Almost all of historic Indiana Avenue is gone, but the Walker remains.

What is now the Madam Walker Legacy Center includes the iconic Walker Theatre and the building that housed Madam C.J. Walker's beauty empire. The Center is celebrating 95 years since the national landmark first opened its doors eight years after the death of the first Black female millionaire.

Watch our conversation with Kristian Little Stricklen, president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, and join them for their big celebration this weekend. There are block parties on Indiana Avenue outside the Walker building Saturday and Sunday from Noon until 5:00pm, and there's a Father's Day Juneteenth brunch at the Walker ballroom Sunday morning.