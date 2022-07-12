WATCH: Robert Jackson speaks about the Indiana Black Expo Education Conference

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Jackson has seen more than a lot of people in his life, from the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood, to the NFL, to the Indianapolis Public Schools classroom. But the nationally-known speaker knows today's young people are seeing and experiencing more than ever before.

Jackson hopes his keynote address to the Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration Education Conference will help educators learn how to deal with the trauma students are going through, so that those students can reach their full potential inside and outside the classroom.

Robert Jackson will give the first keynote during a Thursday morning session at the Education Conference at the Indiana Convention Center. Watch our full conversation above, and click here to find out how you can attend.