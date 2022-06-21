WATCH: Save The Steeples of St. Mary Catholic Church

INDIANAPOLIS — The campaign is called "Save the Steeples." But it's about preserving more than the very top of the historic St. Mary Catholic Church downtown.

St. Mary has raised millions of dollars to complete work on the steeples and other portions of the exterior of the church that was built in 1910 at New Jersey and Vermont Streets. But the church needs to raise another $70,000 by the end of this month that would help them qualify for a larger matching grant to help them finish the work.

Helen Small - co-chair of "Save The Steeples" explains how you can help the church meet its fund raising deadline. You can also click here to find out how you can give.