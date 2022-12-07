Wawa announces plans to expand into Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS — Wawa has announced plans to expand their convenience store chain into the state of Indiana.

The business also plans to expand into Kentucky and Ohio as part of their 'long-term expansion plan' to fuel growth in adjacent and new markets in the United States.

The new market launches will take place sometime after 2025, according to a press release from the company. They plan to announce more definitive information on their timeframes sometime in 2023.

“At Wawa, growth means strengthening our existing markets as well as expanding to both adjacent and new markets so we can reach new friends and neighbors and welcome them as part of our extended family,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO. “These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities. We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support.”

Wawa is considered a staple on the east coast, offering a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

Wawa currently has nearly 1,000 locations spread throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.