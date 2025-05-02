Wawa to celebrate three grand openings in Indiana this May

INDIANAPOLIS — Wawa, Inc. is excited to announce the grand opening of three new locations in Indiana this May.

Wawa is inviting Hoosiers to join the festivities in Daleville, Noblesville, and Clarksville.

Grand Opening Details



Daleville: 16100 W Commerce Rd.

Date: Thursday, May 15 | Doors Open: 8:00 a.m. | Ribbon Cutting: 9:00 a.m.

Noblesville: 5890 Midland Pointe Blvd.

Date: Thursday, May 22 | Doors Open: 8:00 a.m. | Ribbon Cutting: 9:00 a.m.

Clarksville: 1354 Veterans Pkwy.

Date: Friday, May 30 | Doors Open: 8:00 a.m. | Ribbon Cutting: 9:00 a.m.





“We’re thrilled to bring Wawa's brand of convenience to Indiana,” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa. “Our commitment extends beyond fresh offerings; we aim to be a strong, supportive community partner.”

Big Plans for Expansion

Wawa isn’t stopping at three. The company plans to open up to ten stores across Indiana this year, with aspirations to expand to 60 stores in the long run. Each store represents a significant investment—around $7.5 million—and will create approximately 2,000 new jobs, enriching the local workforce.

Join the Wawa Family

Excited to be part of Wawa’s journey? The company is hiring for a variety of positions as it expands throughout Indiana. Interested candidates can apply now at www.wawa.com/careers.

