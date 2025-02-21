Wayne County children get to meet hometown hero Desmond Bane

INDIANAPOLIS — It was the Indiana Pacers vs the Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday night.

And there were some special people watching from the stands.

Dozens of Wayne County children got the opportunity of a lifetime: to meet their favorite basketball player on game night.

14-year-olds Bryson and Xavion are some of the roughly 90 kids from Richmond-area nonprofits at the game.

But they’re not here to rep the blue and gold.

They’re cheering on Grizzlies player Desmond Bane, who’s originally from Richmond.

“All these NBA players are just very explosive and can get to the rack on anybody," Xavion said.

10 and 12-year-old Zai and Bailey are also pumped up for the game.

They both play basketball and say it’s cool to see the professionals shoot hoops.

“I get really excited about what the basketball players do and watch their moves and use them in games," Zai said.

Many of the children participating come from lower-income or underprivileged backgrounds.

Some have never been to a Pacers game before.

“Most of these kids have never been out of Richmond, Indiana. They were on a charter bus to the Fieldhouse, Desmond Bane was right beside them. That’s why we do it," Richmond Lake with Allstate Insurance said.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Wayne County CEO Alicia Painter says opportunities like this give hope to her kids.

“That’s what we’ve been able to do over the last four years with this experience. We give these kids this opportunity to see Desmond, to see the Pacers and how hard work and discipline leads to a successful career doing what you love and with that comes so much hope for our young people," Painter said.

