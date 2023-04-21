Investigators hoping to speak with former employees of My Way Trading Warehouse

RICHMOND — More than a week after a warehouse fire caused large scale evacuations and concerns over air quality, investigators are searching for former employees to question.

In a release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, investigators from the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office is asking to speak with any recent or former employees of the My Way Trading Warehouse.

The 14-acre warehouse for chipped, shredded and bulk plastics caught fire on April 11 and burned for several days, causing an evacuation of Richmond in a half-mile radius.

School was canceled for several days in wake of the fire.

A cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Testing of debris and air quality found asbestos several miles away, including in Ohio.

Former employees are asked to contact investigator Ross Keasling at 317-509-0381 or by email at rkeasling@dhs.in.gov.