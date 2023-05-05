ISP SWAT team shoot 81-year-old suspect pointing firearm at police in Richmond

RICHMOND — Five SWAT team members from the Indiana State Police are on administrative leave after firing their weapons at a shooting suspect who pointed a firearm at police.

According to ISP, officers from Richmond PD responded to the 1800 block of Rich Road for a report of shots fired. There they found an adult woman with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

That woman, 42-year-old Christina Reed, was transported to the hospital as is expected to be ok.

Police quickly located the suspect in the shooting — 81-year-old Charles Adams.

Adams was found barricaded in a home and was unwilling to make communication with police. Due to this, nearby homes were evacuated and a perimeter was set up.

As communication attempts continues, Adams reportedly fired a round at police, which led to the Randolph County and Indiana State Police SWAT teams being activated to the scene.

The three SWAT units worked together and after continued failure to make communication with Adams, they began to deploy chemical agents to draw him out.

At this time, Adams appeared in and opening and pointed a gun at police, according to ISP.

At this time, ISP SWAT team members Master Trooper George True, Senior Trooper Nickolas Yaeger, Trooper Dana Harvey, Senior Trooper Jason Madison and Senior Trooper Brandon Henderson shot at Adams, who was struck at least once.

Adams was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District are leading the investigation. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

All members who shot at Adams are on leave during the investigation, which is normal procedure, according to ISP.