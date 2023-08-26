Wayne Township hosts annual Public Safety Day with resources, food drive

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township held its annual 'Public Safety Day Celebration' on Sunday, and this year it included a food drive that served nearly 300 families.

The celebration took place in the parking lot of Sam’s Club on Rockville Road in Indianapolis. It featured over 500 vendors, resource booths, games and activities, a car show from the Ben Davis Lions and so much more.

Attendees could get free lunches, flu shots, smoke detectors and information about dental and physical health services.

“Most of what we do is see people on the worst days of their lives. This is a chance to give them something when they’re not facing that issue,” Courtney Rice, Assistant Chief of Administration for Wayne Township Fire Department, said.

Rice says about 25% of fires they attend to are not protected by a smoke detector.

“We can get them to think about fire safety in their home, get them a meal and free clothes. That’s what Wayne Township is about.”

Miller Pipeline and Gleaners partnered to serve and assist food-insecure families as part of the Public Safety Day.

“With the rising food cost, our goal is not only to provide free food, but nutritious and fresh food as well,” Nikki Augheneaugh, Gleaners Network Service Manager, said.

Augheneaugh says they offered produce, protein and dairy in the food drive.

Wayne Township residents who were not able to make the event can pick up a free smoke detector at the fire department’s headquarters building.