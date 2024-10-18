‘We can’t continue to live like this’: Neighbors face issues with what they call a nuisance property

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors who live on Indy’s northeast side are voicing their concerns about what they say is a nuisance property.

“We smell diesel constantly. We can’t go outside without getting sick,” Lure Paschal told WRTV.

Neighbors claim a homeowner is running a junkyard out of their property. The home is located near 37th Street and Caroline Avenue.

“We don’t know what else to do because we are people who are trying to live a good life,” Paschal said.

The city tells WRTV that it’s fined the property owner multiple times for multiple violations. Neighbors want something more to be done.

“We can’t continue to live this. We walk outside with masks on,” Paschal said.

The city tells WRTV that if residents have concerns about the activity at, or the state of, a property, they can report those concerns to the Mayor’s Action Center. After a report is made, the investigation process begins.

The city adds it’s important to keep in mind that the process — opening an investigation, issuing any appropriate violations, and if necessary, escalating the case to the city prosecutor — doesn’t happen overnight.