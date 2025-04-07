'We don’t leave': Shelby County residents wait for the flood waters to go down

SHELBY COUNTY — As Shelby County continues to deal with the aftermath of the major flooding, many homes are still facing significant water damage.

“We don’t leave. It doesn’t get in the house and it’s not in my house now,” Ginny Powers told WRTV.

Powers stayed at home as the flood waters rose at Brandywine Creek.

She spoke to WRTV via phone, as she was standing in knee deep water.

“It just came up so fast. It threw everybody off. We went to bed Friday night and it wasn’t even across the driveway. Saturday morning, we got up and it was like under. Usually, we have time to do something,” Powers added.

Jessica McDonald leaves less than a mile away from Powers.

“Devastation, I’m very sad, I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know we are going to clean this up. We have never seen this type of devastation in the 30 years I’ve been down here,” McDonald told WRTV.

She attempted to show WRTV her home on Monday.

“I know it’s probably not inhabitable at this time. I don’t know if clean-up efforts we will be able to do that or not,” McDonald added.

“Two people in Shelby County -- who like everyone else -- can only wait for the flood waters to go down,” Powers concluded.

