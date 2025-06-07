Wear Orange Dinner: An evening connecting women grieving from gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Women who have been impacted by gun violence gathered at an annual dinner on Friday. The event provided a space for them to lean on each other through their journey.

Purpose 4 My Pain, hosted a "Wear Orange" dinner and spoke with women who are using this space to enter brighter days ahead.

"Does anybody know why hunters wear orange when they are out hunting?" DeAndra Dycus, the founder of "Purpose 4 My Pain," said.

The color allows other hunters to stand out against natural surroundings and prevent accidental shootings is now sending a message loud and clear nationally to stop shooting.

"These young people got together and said, 'don't shoot,'" Dycus said.

Dycus started "Purpose 4 My Pain" 11 years ago after her son was shot. He is now paralyzed and unable to speak.

"My son survived his gunshot wound in a way unimaginable. When you hear about people surviving, you hope and pray that they talk again, they walk again. That is not DeAndre's journey, but what DeAndre's journey is one of inspiration and hope and showing that the tenacity and the fight of not giving up," Dycus said.

Her healing journey allowed her to open safe spaces for others to heal, like Regina Watson.

"June 5th, 2009, yesterday marked 16 years to the death of my son, his girlfriend, and a friend. It was a triple homicide by a friend," Watson said.

Watson connected with DeAndra years later, and they are helping women cope and heal through their journey.

"Coming here and talking to someone who understands and not giving me that say you've never walked in those shoes. So, I love my pain because I've been able to happen in my pain and get some understanding from someone who knows my pain," Watson said.