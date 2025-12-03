Wearing a weighted vest is popular fitness trend, is it right for you?

INDIANAPOLIS — A weighted vest is becoming a popular addition to everyday workouts, but is it right for everyone?

“It’s easy, we can just pop it on, pop it off, and you can get the benefits of increasing your load, increasing your workout without having a gym membership,” said ARC Fitness owner and trainer Adam Cacey.

Cacey notes that the one-time purchase can make basic exercises more challenging. “Pop it on. Go for a walk, do some squats, do some body weight exercises and it definitely allows you to get more out of it,” he said.

But weighted vests aren’t for everyone.

“A client that is overweight, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense because you’re already carrying a little bit more adipose tissue and that is putting more stress on their joints, so let's just move, let's just do some walking,” said Cacey.

For those who can safely use one, the benefits can be significant.

“Your heart is going to be working harder, it’s going to improve athleticism, going to improve endurance, it’s going to burn more calories,” Cacey said.

Chris Kolba, a physical therapist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says the key is starting light and progressing slowly.

“I think if people start out with a low weight, monitor their speed, their distance, slow progression, everyone wants more, more, more, but more is not better,” Kolba said.

Kolba adds that a vest doesn’t need to be limited to a formal workout.

“A great life hack, you can wear the weighted vest or weight pack to just do your day-to-day activities,” he said. “If you’re a walker, throw the vest on. I wear mine mowing the lawn."